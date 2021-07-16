2 local LeT terrorists killed in J-K were involved in all 3 Srinagar encounters this year: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): The two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba who, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday, were involved in all the three incidents that took place in Srinagar in June this year, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, here today, Kumar said, "This year three encounters broke out in Srinagar. We all know that three incidents took place in Srinagar. In one incident, a police inspector was killed. In another incident, a mobile shop owner was attacked and killed. And then there was a grenade attack in which three civilians were killed and one was injured."

"These two terrorists were involved in all these three incidents. We were tracking them. When this information was confirmed yesterday, the CRPF launched a cordon operation. We appealed to them to surrender but they refused after which an encounter started and both were killed," said the Kashmir IGP.

Kumar also said that a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralised in the valley so far this year.

"Two (a total of two) local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed. With today's operation, police along with security forces neutralised 78 terrorists in the valley so far this year," said the Kashmir IGP.

He further said, "In these encounters, most of the terrorists (39 out of 78) were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT followed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind."

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police had said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area in Srinagar today.



On June 23, two unidentified terrorists opened firing upon a police inspector in front of a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

As per a statement, the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the victim, police inspector Parvez Ahmad was going for Magrib prayers.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the terrorists 'firing indiscriminately' upon Ahmad. He sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The same day a civilian was killed after unidentified terrorists opened firing at him in Srinagar.

Umer Nazir Bhat, who used to run a mobile shop in the Habakadal area of Srinagar, received critical gunshot injuries and was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"In the evening at about 08:15 pm, terrorists fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal. He has been identified as Umer Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Kelashpora Habakadal. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries," the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said.

on June 26, three civilians were injured and one was killed in a grenade attack at Barbarshah, Srinagar, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

