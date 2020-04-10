2 members of family test COVID-19 positive in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two members of a family in Siwan in Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Among the two members are a male (28) and a female (10). They have contact history with a COVID-19 positive patient, who returned from Oman.

The total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 60.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll reached 199, according to the ministry. (ANI)

