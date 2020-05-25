2 members of Pinjra Tod sent to police custody for role in anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Sunday remanded two members of "Pinjra Tod" to two-day police custody in connection with their alleged role in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad.

Duty Magistrate Ajeet Narayan remanded Devangana and Natasha to two-day police custody.

The duo was arrested in separate incidents in connection with the case on Saturday but was granted bail by the magistrate on Sunday.

As soon the court granted them bail, police arrested them in a separate case related to protest and sought 14-day custody. However, the court allowed police to quiz the duo for two days.

The court observed that the investigation in the second case is at the initial stage and allowed the police plea to quiz them till May 26. However, their advocate Adit Pujari has opposed the plea seeking their custody. (ANI)

