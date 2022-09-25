2 migrant labourers injured after terrorists open fire in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Two migrant labourers from Bihar were injured after terrorists opened fire upon them at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Saturday.

The injured labourers have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The victims have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan, both residents of Batya Zila in Bihar.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh and Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Last month a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of August 11 and 12. The deceased was identified as Mohd Amrez. He was a resident of Bihar's Madhepura.

In June, terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, killing one.

The attack came hours after a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in June this year.

A Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

The same month two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. (ANI)