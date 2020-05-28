2 migrants found dead in Shramik train at UP's Manduadih railway station

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Two migrants were found dead in a Shramik special train that arrived from Mumbai at Manduadih railway station here on Wednesday.

"Government Railway Police is investigating the matter. One of deceased was travelling with his family and another was alone," Arun Kumar, Station Master, told ANI.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that 1,337 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh carrying migrants from various states.

The Railways has been running the Shramik special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a separate incident, a woman died on board a train on May 25 and her body was deboarded at Muzaffarpur station in Bihar.

"We got information that a woman died on board a train on May 25. She was going to Katihar and her body was deboarded at Muzaffarpur station. She had some health issues. There is no problem of unavailability of food and water in trains," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate. (ANI)

