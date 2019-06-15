2 ministers assume office in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two ministers, namely Botcha Satyanarayana and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana assumed office in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday.

Satyanarayana took charge as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister in the presence of his family members and friends.

"The Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh government will work for the advancement of the poor. It has already increased the salaries of the sanitation workers and will provide housing for the poor," he said after taking charge.

Ramana, on the other hand, took charge as the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing.

While signing a project that aims at releasing Rs 100 crore for the purchase of millets from farmers, he said, "The state government is increasing the rate of milk procurement by Rs 4. Though this move will add Rs. 220 crore additional burden on the state exchequer, it will benefit nine lakh farmers in the state."

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagan Reddy's YSRCP secured an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. (ANI)

