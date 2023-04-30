2 minor sisters raped in MP's Indore, two including relative held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by one of their relatives and his friend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the two accused who are also minors, raped the girls at a relative's place in the Bhanwarkuan area.

The girls stayed at their relatives' place for the past three years, and were allegedly raped on several occasions, the victims' parents alleged in a complaint to the police.



The girls' family started staying at their relative's place in 2020 since it was nearby to their father's workplace.

"One of their relatives and his friend allegedly raped the two minor sisters. The accused had been exploiting the girls for the last three years. We have received a complaint from the girls' family, and on the basis of the same, a case was registered," said Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said.

"A case has been registered and the two accused have been caught. They will be produced in a juvenile court," Chaurasia added. (ANI)

