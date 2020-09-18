2 minors arrested for killing their mother in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): Two minors have been arrested for allegedly killing their 40-year-old mother at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.



According to the police, the victim was hit by an iron rod by her sons after an argument.

"The victim was hit with an iron rod by her sons following an argument. The accused have been taken into police custody," Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umasankar Dash said.

He added, "Last night the trio had an argument which turned ugly. In a fit of rage, the duo allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod which left her in a pool of blood." (ANI)

