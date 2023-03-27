2 minors killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run case in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Two children were killed, while three others were seriously injured after a dumper truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said that the dumper truck crushed all five children while they were crossing the road at Bataupali village in Sarangarh tehsil.

Following the incident, local villagers blocked the highway and staged a protest demanding action against the accused truck driver.



The Administration of Kotwali police station Sarangarh reached on the spot following information and brought the situation under control.

"The children were going to take bath in the pond. The accident occured while they were crossing the road. Two children died on the spot while the other three were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable," SDOP Snehil Sahu said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

