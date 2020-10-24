2 missing after car washed away in overflowing stream in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Two people went missing on Friday after a car got washed away in the Kondaiah Gari Vanka stream of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, Praveen Kumar, Penumuru Sub Inspector informed.



Speaking to ANI on the phone, Kumar said, "A 46-year-old man, Pratap, along with his wife, daughter, and uncle attended a marriage last night at the nearby Kaligiri village. On their way back around 11 pm, they were crossing a stream called Kondaiah Gari Vanka. All of a sudden, the stream overflowed and the car was washed away."

Three persons - Pratap's wife, uncle, and driver, managed to come out safely. Pratap and his 15-year-old daughter Vanita, however, have not been yet been traced and a search operation is underway. (ANI)

