2 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh to be filled under Governor quota

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to fill two Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the Governor quota with a person from the Scheduled Caste and a woman from a minority community, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

"One seat is going to be given to Pandula Ravindra Babu from the SC community. Another berth is given to Zakia Khanum, a Muslim minority woman. The Jagan government claims the selection of these candidates for the legislative council as part of upliftment of weaker sections," the release stated.

The two seats were left vacant after the Governor accepted the resignation of former MLCs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana.

Both of them were elected to the Rajya Sabha in the recently held elections. They will be sworn in as Rajya Sabha members on July 22. (ANI)

