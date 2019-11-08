2-month-old sustains burn injuries at Mumbai hospital, family alleges negligence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-month old baby sustained grave burn injuries in a fire incident at a hospital early on Thursday, his father has alleged.

The minor boy, Prince Rajbhar sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at the Children Ward of KEM Hospital, where he was admitted to for a heart ailment.

The boy has been put on life-support at the hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

However, other children admitted to the ward were reported to be safe.

According to Pannelal, the infant's father, Prince was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a heart ailment.

"Around 2:30 am, Prince's bed caught fire due to short circuit in a cable. He sustained burns in one of his hands and on the face," his father said.

Pannelal alleged negligence on part of the hospital administration.

