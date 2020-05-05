2 more areas de-contained in Delhi, total containment zones now at 88

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): With two more zones de-contained on Tuesday, the total number of containment zones in Delhi now stand at 88.

According to the Delhi government, the areas de-contained today are B-1/2, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi and B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

However, a strict compliance of lockdown will continue to be followed in areas that are no more a containment zone.

Also, social distancing and masks will remain compulsory in the areas even for hawkers and vendors.

Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had announced several relaxations from Monday for the city, except in the containment zones. (ANI)

