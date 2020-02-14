2 more arrested in Delhi's Gargi College case

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Two more persons have been apprehended in connection with Delhi's Gargi College case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court granted bail to 10 people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College, on a surety of Rs 10,000 each.

The ten accused were produced at Saket District Court where the magistrate sent them to Tihar Jail under judicial custody for 14 days.

The Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Gargi College against the alleged sexual harassment of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station and several teams were constituted to investigate the matter. The police have been looking into available evidence and visited various sites in NCR for the identification of suspects.

Police also said that as many as 23 CCTV footages have been examined and three of these were focused on the ground where the festival was on. (ANI)

