2 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state count reaches 72

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 72, informed Sanjay Kumar Principal Secretary (Health) Bihar on Thursday.

In the wake of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar administration has sealed Patna's border today.

"People only with emergency service would be allowed to enter the capital city," informed Kumar Ravi, Patna DM while speaking to ANI.

"Only people who have curfew passes or are carrying essential commodities will be allowed to travel," he added.

India's coronavirus tally reached 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. (ANI)

