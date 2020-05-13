2 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally at 189

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh, taling the total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 189, its health department said on Wednesday.

According to officials, three people have died to the virus in the Union Territory so far.

Meanwhile, at least 74,281 coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, including 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged and 2,415 deaths. (ANI)

