2 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count climbs to 184

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): With two more positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Haryana's COVID-19 count has gone up to 184.

"Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Faridabad today," said the state's Health Department in a statement on Tuesday.

"Out of 184 confirmed cases, 10 are foreign nationals -- 6 from Sri Lanka, one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa," the statement added.

The statement further said that as many as 64 COVID-19 patients in the State are other States -- 11 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 Himachal Pradesh, 8 Tamil Nadu, 4 West Bengal, 5 Kerala, 8 Bihar, 2 Telangana, 2 Andhra, 1 Punjab, 1 Karnataka, 1 Assam, 2 Madhya Pradesh, 6 Maharashtra and 3 Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the latest data issued by the Health Department, a total of 143 are active cases, 39 have been cured and discharged, while two deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

