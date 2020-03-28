2 more COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has detected two more positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

Both the victims have a travel history and are currently in the hospital isolation wards.

The first victim, a 42-year-old male, was tested positive for COVID-19 today. He had returned from the West Indies via Doha and is admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The second patient, a 49-year-old male, was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore. He had a travel history from the UK via Dubai.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state have now increased to 40.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday rose to 873, including 775 active cases.

Till now, 78 people have been either cured or discharged, while the deaths reported from the disease are 19, as per the ministry. (ANI)

