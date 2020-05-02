2 more COVID-19 patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 patients have recovered in Himachal Pradesh, said state Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal.

Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, 30 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, one death has been reported.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at five.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been reported, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

