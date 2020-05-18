2 more passengers from Mumbai-Goa train test COVID-19 positive: Vishwajit Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 18 (ANI): Two more passengers who travelled by the Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in Goa to 36, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday.

"Another 2 passengers from the Mumbai-Goa train have been tested positive for COVID-19. A lady who arrived in Goa yesterday and was quarantined at Vasco Residency has also been tested positive," Rane said in a tweet.

Many people who travelled on the Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state had recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days. (ANI)

