2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 297

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state tally to 297, informed the state health department.

Out of the total, 202 are active cases. So far, 86 patients have been cured/discharged, four have migrated and five have died due to the lethal infection.

The mid-day bulletin issued by the Himachal Pradesh health department further informed that out of the 297 COVID-19 cases, the majority are from Hamirpur which has 101 cases followed by Kangra with 75 cases and Una with 33 cases. (ANI)