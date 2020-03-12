2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that two more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.

"The two positive cases have been reported from Thrissur and Kannur districts. The total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 16 in the state," said Vijayan.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, internet service providers in Kerala have agreed to step up the network capacity by 30 to 40 per cent of the present capacity to meet the demand, especially in view of the spurt in work-at-home mode.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

