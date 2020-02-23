2 Mozambique nationals held in UP, heroin worth Rs 60 cr seized

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday arrested two Mozambique women and seized around 14.5 kg of high-grade heroin worth Rs 60 crore from their possession.

The two women were arrested from Greater Noida. The drugs were recovered from the linings of the trolley bags carried by the accused.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)