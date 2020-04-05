2 MP Health Dept officials test positive for COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday were tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes hours after it was announced that people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive J Vijay Kumar, the director of Bhopal Health Department, are being quarantined.

"A list of officers who came in contact with J Vijay Kumar, director of Bhopal Health Department who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been prepared and they are being placed under quarantine," Bhopal District Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode told ANI.

Earlier in the day, six more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Bhopal on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, said the state health department.

So far, 11 people have died in the state due to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2,784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

