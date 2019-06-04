2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioners Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad, apprehended the two persons - Shaik Arif and Shaik Sameer - and seized 200kgs of the narcotic drug. A white Maruthi Suzuki Swift Desire and a cell phone were also recovered from the two men.

During interrogation, Arif confessed that owing to the lack of a sustainable source of income, he, along with his cousin Ashwaq, decided to earn easy money by procuring ganja and selling the same for huge profits. In the process, Ashwaq and Arif contacted one Srikanth of Vizag and requested him to provide ganja. The duo then contacted Sameer and discussed how to transport the drug and offered him a good commission.

Police said Arif and Ashwaq engaged a Maruthi Suzuki Swift Desire to transport the contraband. Arif and Sameer went to agency area of Vizag and met Srikanth and procured ganja at Rs.1,500 per kg.

On Monday, while they were about to leave Arif's residence at Chatrinaka, the duo was apprehended along with ganja. The accused persons were handed over to the Station House Officer of Chatrinaka Police Station along with the seized material.

Ashwaq and Srikanth are absconding, and efforts are being made to nab them, police said. (ANI)

