2 Naxals arrested from Assam village

Chirang (Assam) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday arrested two naxals of Muslim Fundamental Organisation (MFO) from Basugaon area of the Chirang district.

The arrests were made after a joint team of army and Chiran police conducted a raid in Basugaon village based on secret information.

The arrested MFO cadre has been identified as Mofjul Islam and Farman Ali.

A large amount of cash, arms and ammunition along with passport and other documents have been seized from the arrested Naxals. (ANI)

