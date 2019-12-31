2 new members appointed in Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Two new members have been appointed in the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), which is responsible for the determination of tariff for electricity and regulation of power sector in the national capital.

The newly appointed members are Ashok Kumar Singhal, (retd) Additional Chief Advisor Cost and Head of Indian Cost Account Service (ICoAS), Union Ministry of Finance, and Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht, Indian Forest Services (IFS), (retd) Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Singhal and Ambasht have around 35 years of experience of the financial sector and 29 years of administrative experience respectively.

The oath was administered to the newly-appointed members by Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, in the presence of DERC Chairman, Delhi Power Secretary, DERC Secretary and officials of the Power Department. (ANI)

