2 NLFT cadres surrender with arms in Tripura

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two cadres of proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the police in the Dharmanagar area of North Tripura district, the police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, the cadres have been identified as Joseph Jamatia and Uttam Kishore Jamatia.

"The NLFT cadres have deposited three factory-made pistols, magazines and ammunition to the police," L Darlong, DIG, Tripura Police said.

"The surrender is a big success for the Tripura police and a setback for NLFT outfit," Darlong said.

They surrendered in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty who played an important role in convincing them to come back to normal life.





The NLFT cadres were trained in Bangladesh and were living in Nagaland.



Speaking to ANI, DIG Darlong said "both were important members of the NLFT and Joseph Jamatia who is a member of the Umthai group was the key person who maintained coordination between the NLFT and NSCN (IM) militant group."





Recently with inputs of the Tripura police the Assam Rifles had arrested top leaders of the NLFT from Mizoram and recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition. (ANI)

