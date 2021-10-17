2 non-locals killed, 1 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): Two non-locals were killed and one injured after terrorists fired upon them in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.



The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area.

"#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

