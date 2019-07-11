2 notorious dacoits nabbed by Delhi Police's Special Cell

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell on Wednesday nabbed two notorious dacoits - Dhoom Singh and Wasim - near Gazipur Mandi after a brief exchange of fire.

Dhoom Singh, 49, is a resident of Abhinagar in Bagpat district in Uttar Pradesh, while Wasim is a resident of Ashiyana Colony, Hapur Road, Meerut.

The exchange of fire between the two dacoits and police took place at about 8.47 pm, police said.

On a tip-off received about Singh and Wasim's presence near Gazipur Mandi, a team led by Inspector Shivkumar was constituted and a trap was laid near the area.

Two persons riding on a scooty were spotted. On identification of informer, both were asked by police to surrender but duo whipped out their pistols and fired upon members of police team without any provocation, read a statement.

Sub Inspector Karambir and Head Constable Aadesh Kumar were hit by two bullets, but they were unhurt because of bullet-proof jackets they were wearing.



The police team also fired in self-defence to disarm and overpower the dacoits in which Dhoom Singh was injured in the leg and arm. He was immediately rushed to LBS Hospital.

One pistol of .32 with seven live cartridges from Dhoom Singh and one single shoot pistol with two live cartridges and a scooty has been recovered from the duo.

Dhoom Singh was having a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head in the case of dacoity committed by him with the help of his five associates on February 21 near Akshardham Mandir. He is believed to be a highly desperate criminal already wanted in three sensational cases of armed dacoity in Delhi, the statement said. (ANI)

