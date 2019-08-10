2 NRI businessmen donate Rs 14 cr to Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two US-based NRI businessmen on Friday donated Rs 14 crores to the famed hill shrine of Lord Balaji here.

The donation was done on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi puja here on the second Friday in the month of Sawan as per Telugu calendar.

After performing special pujas along with their families, the two businessmen donated 14 crores. The businessmen handed over a demand draft for Rs 14 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) special officer AV Dharma Reddy.

The NRIs asked Reddy to use the money for service activities.

The two NRIs, in July last year too had donated Rs 13.5 crores to the temple. (ANI)

