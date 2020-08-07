2 Odisha villages recognised by UNESO for Tsunami readiness

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Two coastal villages in Odisha -Venkatraipur and Noliasahi- have been recognised as tsunami ready by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO. This is the first time that any state in India is getting recognition.

Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha in a press statement said, "Odisha is the first state in India to get two coastal villages Tsunami ready. This makes the country to be first in the Indian Ocean region to achieve this honour. The Venkatraipur (Boxipalli) village of Rangeilunda block of Ganjam district and Noliasahi village of Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district have been acknowledged by Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO for greater preparedness to face the tsunami disaster."

"Odisha has learnt to live with the disaster by strengthening its disaster preparedness from the community to the highest levels of administration. The state set up the first Disaster management authority in the nation in the aftermath of the super cyclone of 1999 to reduce the vulnerability of the people and build resilience. Since then Odisha has been marching in the field of disaster management with core principles set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik..." the statement said.

In a virtual event on August 7, Certificate of Recognition will be handed over to the communities of Venkatraipur and Noliasahi as Tsumani ready villages. Pradeep Jena, Additional Chief Secretary and managing director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) will receive the certificate from UNESCO.

The communities of both Noliasahi and Venkatraipur in presence of district collectors will receive the certificates in the event. (ANI)

