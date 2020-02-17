2 passengers held at Mangalore airport with gold worth Rs 58.95 lakhs

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Customs officials here arrested two men in two separate incidents at the Mangalore International Airport for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 58.95 lakhs into the country.

The incident took place on February 16 when the travellers arrived here from Dubai.

In the first incident, Muhammed Swalih Chappathodi, 22, hailing from Malappuram in Kerala who arrived from Dubai was carrying capsules containing gold. A total of 797 grams of 24 carats was recovered worth Rs 32.35 lakhs.

In the second case, customs officials recovered 655 grams of gold valued at Rs 26.59 lakhs from Mohammed Nishad Cheruvanassery, 25, who also arrived from Dubai.

Both the accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here. (ANI)

