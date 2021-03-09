2 Passport Seva Kendras to be transformed into All Women PSKs

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday, marking International Women's Day, said two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) are being transformed into All Women PSK, one at RK Puram, Bhikaji Cama Place, in New Delhi and the other at Tripunithura, Cochin, in Kerala.

"In addition to the above, the Ministry has taken initiative to empower women as part of Passport Seva Programme. A total of 1670 women employees are deployed in the Passport Seva Programme," said a statement by the Ministry.

"Through the Passport Seva Programme, passports have been issued to more than 2.76 crores applicants till date. In the last three years 1.03 crores passports have been issued to women applicants, amounting to 35 per cent of total applicants," the statement added.



Muraleedharan said, "The government is continuously working to create a balance between both men and women in various spheres of lives, be it professional or personal. The country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marching ahead towards a progressive, technologically advanced and socially diverse community."

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

