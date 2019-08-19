2 people killed allegedly by Naxals in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two people were allegedly shot dead by Naxals in Mananpur area here, police said on Monday.

Speaking to media, SSP Pawan Kumar Upadhyay said, "We got information about the murder of two people here. When reached the spot and saw the bodies, it suggests that the murder was committed by Naxals."

"We are conducting an investigation," he said. (ANI)

