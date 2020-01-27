2 persons booked for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Two persons have been booked for allegedly provoking women and scuffling with police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.

The incident took place at Gomti Nagar's Shaheed Turkmaan-e-Hind Mazar where protestors especially women were on an indefinite stir against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The FIR has been registered against a woman and an unidentified person for allegedly provoking other women that led to a scuffle with the police.

The police personnel was obstructed from removing tents at the protest site.

The accused were booked under Section 145 (Joining unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (violation of an order issued by public servants. In this case, prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

