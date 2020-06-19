2 persons die after attending last rites of COVID-19 patient, Jammu DM orders inquiry

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan ordered an inquiry into the death of two persons who attended the last rites of a deceased COVID-19 patient.

"Two persons died after they attended the last rites of a deceased COVID-19 patient. It is hereby ordered that the ADM (Law and Order), Jammu, shall conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths of two persons," the Jammu DM said in a government order.

"He shall ensure that a special board of Doctors is constituted to conduct an autopsy of the deceased. COVID test shall also be conducted of both the bodies as well," the order further read.

The ADM has been ordered to submit the report by June 22. (ANI)

