2 persons die due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, toll at 26; tally rises to 538

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Two persons died due to COVID-19 in Gujarat and 22 fresh cases of the virus have been reported, the state health department said on Monday.

With the two deaths, the toll has mounted to 26 in Gujarat. So far, the state has reported 538 COVID-19 positive cases, including 47 discharged patients and 26 deceased.

The two persons who succumbed to the virus hailed from Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)