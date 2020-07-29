Godhra (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Gujarat Police on Tuesday detained two persons and seized demonetised currency worth over Rs four crore from their possession in Godhra, Police said.
The police has registered case and further probe is underway.
"Two persons were detained in possession of demonetised currency notes worth more than Rs 4 crore in Godhra. A case has been registered, further investigation is being done, Leena Patil, Superintendent of Police, Panchmahal said. (ANI)
2 persons held with demonetised currency worth over Rs 4 cr in Gujarat
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 07:14 IST
Godhra (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Gujarat Police on Tuesday detained two persons and seized demonetised currency worth over Rs four crore from their possession in Godhra, Police said.