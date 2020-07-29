2 persons held with demonetised currency worth over Rs 4 cr in Gujarat

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Gujarat Police on Tuesday detained two persons and seized demonetised currency worth over Rs four crore from their possession in Godhra, Police said.

The police has registered case and further probe is underway.

"Two persons were detained in possession of demonetised currency notes worth more than Rs 4 crore in Godhra. A case has been registered, further investigation is being done, Leena Patil, Superintendent of Police, Panchmahal said. (ANI)

