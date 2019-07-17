2 police personnel killed in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Two police personnel died after a van with 24 under-trial prisoners en route to Moradabad jail was attacked by criminals, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said, "The van was taking 24 under-trials after hearing in Chandausi court to Moradabad jail. The driver of the van heard a gunshot after which he stopped the van. Then the criminals shot two policemen and ran away with a rifle. Three prisoners escaped in the incident."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences on the death of the two police personnel and directed the department to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakhs, government service for one dependent and extraordinary pension to the wife of the deceased. (ANI)

