2 Policemen suspended for beating up Covid-19 patient in MP's Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two policemen were taken off duty in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly beating up some villagers on Sunday after a scuffle between health workers and the kin of a Covid-19 patient, a police official said on Sunday.

A video in which police were seen thrashing a man and his family in Khandwa surfaced on social media and went viral.

Madhya Pradesh Police were seen beaten up a COVID-19 patient and his family after they allegedly attacked a team of Health Department workers who had come to take him to hospital, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh.



"Medical team who visited a village was beaten and held hostage by patient's family. Police went to rescue the team and the family of the patient attacked them too. Our team acted on it in retaliation and left a few injured," said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh.

A case has been registered against the family and further investigation is underway.

The Chhaigaon Makhan police station in charge and a constable were 'line attached' (taken off field duty and deployed in police line as punishment) in connection with this incident," said Khandwa SP. (ANI)

