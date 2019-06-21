2 quakes in Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 3.0 respectively on the Richter Scale hit Satara district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The first quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km, while the second struck at 8:27 am.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

