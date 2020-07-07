The duo was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force from the Und river in Gujarat after a flood-like situation. [Photo/ANI]
2 rescued by NDRF in Gujarat's Jamnagar

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:36 IST

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Tuesday rescued two people stuck in the Und river catchment area in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.
The two individuals were trapped in the middle of the river after the recent monsoon rain in the state created a flood-like situation in many parts.
On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days in the area. (ANI)

