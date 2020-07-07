2 rescued by NDRF in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Tuesday rescued two people stuck in the Und river catchment area in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

The two individuals were trapped in the middle of the river after the recent monsoon rain in the state created a flood-like situation in many parts.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days in the area. (ANI)

