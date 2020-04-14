2 RML doctors test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday said that two of its doctors have tested positive of the coronavirus.

"Two doctors from Dr RML Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted at the hospital for treatment," said the hospital officials.

They further said: "There is a possibility that both of them were exposed to COVID-19 positive cases. The contact tracing of both the doctors has started." (ANI)

