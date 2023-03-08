2 stabbed to death in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Two men were stabbed to death in Friends Enclave in Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Navin, the police said.

According to police, the information was received regarding a quarrel and subsequent stabbing.



A quarrel erupted between Sonu and his known Abhishek, both residents of Friends Enclave, Mundka, the police said.

According to police, Abhishek and his friends assaulted and stabbed Sonu and those who intervened. After that Abhishek was overpowered and stabbed.

A total of seven people were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sonu and Navin were declared brought dead, while Abhishek and one other were seriously injured and referred to Safdarjung Hospital. The other three are stable and undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police said.

According to police, a case is registered and an investigation has been taken up. The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the spot.

These people are labourers at a namkeen factory in the Mundka area. The initial reason for the assault has not been conclusively established, the police added. (ANI)

