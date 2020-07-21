2 students appeared for KEAM exam test positive for coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination at two different exam centres tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the State for which over one lakh students had registered.

Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a KEAM examination centre in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Parents and students crowded outside St.Mary's higher secondary school, Pattom soon after the examination was over in the evening violating all COVID-19 guidelines. The photos and videos of the crowd surfaced on social media.

Kerala chief minister on Tuesday said that there was no lack of caution in conducting Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination(KEAM).

"88521 students apperared for the exams in the State. Out of 38 exam centres in Thiruvananthapuram there were lapses in keeping social distancing only in one centre. The two students tested positive wrote examination in other centers. Students wrote an examination in Karamana centre was in a special room."

The chief minister said that all students who wrote the exam with the student who was identified as positive have been identified and will be sent for observation.

He further said it is being checked to see whether the examinee whose father had tested positive had contact with any others. He also said there was no cause for concern now.

Kerala today reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state is now 13,994 including 8,056 active cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. (ANI)

