New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Two students were injured in a clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over a personal dispute in New Delhi on Thursday, said Delhi Police.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 students injured in clash between 2 groups of students in JNU
ANI | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 19:21 IST
