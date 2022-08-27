2 suspects arrested after man beaten to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Two people were arrested after they allegedly beat a man to death following a verbal altercation in the national capital's Pushp Vihar area, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

A case of murder has been registered and a police investigation is underway.

The two accused have been identified as Anshul, 22, from Saiduljab area in the city and Sher Singh Rawat, 51 who lived in Khasra.

Police said that during interrogation Anshul revealed that two more of his friends, both of whom who live in Saduljab, were involved in the crime.

Saket station police said they received information about a man identified as Arvind Sah being brought dead to a hospital in Saket on Thursday morning. Sah was brought to the hospital by his brother Arun.



Family members said that the deceased, who worked as a labourer at the Tughlakabad Container Depot, didn't have enmity with anyone and they don't suspect anyone in particular, the police said.

The police were also informed that he was addicted to drinking and used to drink a lot and come home late, sometimes even in the morning.

The police were also informed that the deceased was found lying some 200 metres away from his house, near the Mother Dairy in Sector 4, Pushp Vihar. His brother Arun, reached thereafter he was informed by someone. He was then taken to the MAX Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary and a postmortem of the body was conducted.

After local inquiry and further investigations, police said that they came to know that the deceased was beaten up on Wednesday night by around three to four people at 11 pm in Sector 4, Pushp Vihar.

The Police informed that as per the initial investigation, the incident happened after Sher Singh Rawat and Arvind got into an argument. Later, Anshul too got involved and he called two more of his friends. All four beat up the deceased and fled.

Efforts are being made to nab the two absconding accused, the police said. (ANI)

