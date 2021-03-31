2 terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba held in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): Two terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.



The Budgam police along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted the operation to nab the accused who were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists in Hyderpora and Humhama areas of Budgam.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Aquib Ahmad Wani and Aadil Manzoor have been arrested under relevant sections of law.

"They have been in touch with PaK terror commanders through various social media platforms. Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba been recovered from their possession," the police stated in a release. (ANI)

