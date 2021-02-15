2 terror associates of LeT, TuM arrested in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): Budgam Police and Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army arrested two terror associates of banned terror organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and recovered incriminating materials from their possession on Sunday during naka checking.

"The two accused have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid Ameen Mallah both residents of district Kulgam. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of UAPA in Chadoora Police Station.

During the initial investigation, it has been found that these persons are involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir," read the police statement.



According to police, the accused were actively involved in recruiting terrorists and overground workers (OGW) with the aim to execute terror activities in Budgam. Besides, they were making posters, banners and flags of banned terror organisations on the directions of their handlers across borders for further distribution at various locations in Central and South Kashmir.

The timely action by police and security forces have prevented major terror incidents in the area. (ANI)





